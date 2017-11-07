Adam Levine Announces He And Behati Prinsloo Are Having Another Girl

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine is adding another girl to his family.

In September, Levine and model Behati Prinsloo announced they were expecting their second child. During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week, the musician told the host that their daughter, Dusty Rose, who turned 1 in September, will soon have a little sister.

In the interview, DeGeneres took credit for naming Dusty Rose, and Levine assured the host that naming the second baby would be a “collaborative effort.” “The Voice” coach also said that he and Prinsloo would like to have even more kids.

“I thrive in chaos,” he joked.

In October 2016, Levine told People he was still getting the hang of fatherhood and loving it.