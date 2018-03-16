ENTERTAINMENT
Adam Rippon Responds To Elsa-In-Drag Hero Who Wanted To Meet Him

The man earned viral internet fame for pushing a Boston police van out of the snow.
By Ron Dicker

Jason Triplett, who this week shoved a Boston police vehicle out of a snowbank while dressed as Elsa from “Frozen,” had one wish for the viral internet fame his helpful stunt earned.

“If this is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet Adam Rippon,” the 37-year-old lawyer said.

Rippon, the U.S. figure skater who became a breakout star at the Winter Olympics, responded. Sort of.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” posted Thursday (watch above), Rippon was asked if he had a message for Triplett.

“They say not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes they do,” Rippon said.

Ya got that, Jason?

