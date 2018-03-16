Adam Rippon Responds To Elsa-In-Drag Hero Who Wanted To Meet Him

Jason Triplett, who this week shoved a Boston police vehicle out of a snowbank while dressed as Elsa from “Frozen,” had one wish for the viral internet fame his helpful stunt earned.
“If this is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet Adam Rippon,” the 37-year-old lawyer said.
Rippon, the U.S. figure skater who became a breakout star at the Winter Olympics, responded. Sort of.
In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” posted Thursday (watch above), Rippon was asked if he had a message for Triplett.
“They say not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes they do,” Rippon said.
Ya got that, Jason?
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Best Figure Skating Costumes From Pyeongchang