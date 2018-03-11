Adam Rippon Finally Meets Sally Field's Son After Matchmaking Attempt

It finally happened.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon met Sally Field’s son at a gala in Los Angeles Saturday night, weeks after the Academy-award winning actress publicly tried to set them up through Twitter.

“Thanks, mom,” Field’s son, Sam Greisman, 30, captioned a photo of him with his arm around the 28-year-old Olympic medalist on social media.

Field helped publicly reveal Rippon as her son’s “Olympic crush” on Twitter. It followed Greisman posting a photo of a text message exchange that showed his mom telling him “he’s insanely pretty. Find a way.”

Though there’s no immediate word on how Field may be reacting to their meet, there was an uproar of excitement on Greisman’s Twitter page.

OMG it happened! we are all collectively sharing in you🔥moment - OMG! Yay! 💗 pic.twitter.com/BjVXaEQmiX — traumanurse🚑🚁🏥 (@rnsian8) March 11, 2018

Rippon has become a newfound national treasure since competing at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where as part of the U.S. figure skating team he earned a bronze medal.

During Rippon’s night out on Saturday, he was honored at the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner with the Visibility Award. The recognition follows Rippon being the first openly gay US. male figure skater to compete in the Olympic games.

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images Rippon accepted the Visibility Award at the Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday.