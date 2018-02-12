Adam Rippon Just Wanted To Make Reese Witherspoon Proud… And He Did

Reese Witherspoon and Adam Rippon’s budding Twitter friendship will make your heart do a triple axel.

After the Olympic U.S. figure skater’s Sunday night free skate — in which he helped Team USA win bronze in the team event thanks to his stunning performance — Rippon gave NBC a little taste of what runs through his mind when he’s about to compete.

“There are so many emotions when I step on the ice. I want to represent my country to the best of my abilities,” Rippon said, adding cheekily, “I want to make Reese Witherspoon proud.”

And proud the Oscar-winning actress was. Witherspoon posted her approval of the 28-year-old Olympian’s dazzling debut on Twitter.

Yet, this is not the first time the two have corresponded with each other on the social media platform.

Their Twitteromance began when the “Big Little Lies” actress tweeted last week that Rippon was her No. 1 reason for tuning into the games.

And Rippon responded to her admiration in the cutest way.

WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon ❤️❤️❤️ Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts? https://t.co/2p9b11QxEl — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 8, 2018

Rippon, the first openly gay U.S. figure skater to compete at the games, is developing a reputation for his playful and often bold commentary.

On Saturday, Rippon posted an Instagram story in which he spoke candidly about being “disappointed” that the condoms distributed at the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, were “just generic.”

“Like, I’m not entirely sure what I was expecting,” he said. “I thought maybe they’d have like Olympic rings on them or they’d be all different colors, but, no. It’s all a myth.”