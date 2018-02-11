Judges Slammed For Ranking Adam Rippon Third Place Despite Flawless Performance

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut Monday morning to exceptional reviews from audiences watching at home, but judges in Pyeongchang, South Korea were not as impressed.

After skating a flawless routine lauded as one of the best of his career by commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, judges ranked Rippon second behind Mikhail Kolyada for Olympic Athletes of Russia. After Patrick Chan of Canada performed and nabbed the top spot, Rippon was bumped down to third.

While both Kolyada and Chan fell during their performances, their routines had higher degrees of difficulty than Rippon’s, which led to higher scores (even with the missteps).

When you know you just crushed it at the #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/cVt6G7Nmc8 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Folks on Twitter were quick to express their outrage at the judges and scoring system that Rippon was first rated second, then third, in the men’s free skate, especially considering he didn’t fall once and seemed to slay his routine.

According to USA Today, the scoring system used to evaluate men’s figure skating performances grants points to skaters who try new, different and challenging moves ― like the famous quadruple jump.

So even though skaters are penalized one point for falling, they still may earn more points overall for attempting those elements and executing parts of the move well.

Rippon ended the competition in third place, but his strong performance contributed to Team USA nabbing third place in the overall standing of the team event, as of this article.

Still, Twitter was pissed. Check out some of the responses below.

When you’re watching the #WinterOlympics and see #AdamRippon got second, and you know the internet is about to explode. pic.twitter.com/uJuNwb5wTo — James Maserati (@Pandashot13) February 12, 2018

Um did Adam need to fall to his routine wtf?! Very confused right now. @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/KGiGW4OUrs — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 12, 2018

That medley was amazing. Terrific choreography. Beautiful program! 🇺🇸👏 How is Adam Rippon in 2nd behind Kolyada after that skate?? What's up with scoring. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/tVZsrWdjhV — DigginIt (@Tokyo2020Bound) February 12, 2018

how did adam not get ahead of russia???? #WinterOlympics — anajessy🦉 (@yssejana) February 12, 2018

Adam Rippon just skated the most flawless program I've ever watched yet somehow is in 2nd behind the Russian that fell once and stumbled on another jump???? Very confused how they score ice skating now #Olympics #WinterOlympics — SportsOpinions (@MY_SPORTS_VIEWS) February 12, 2018

I’m about done with figure skating. The American was amazing (and didn’t even come close to falling), yet he’s behind two dudes who hit the ice. I just don’t get it #Olympics #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/U56ePCTnQp — Michael Wooten (@wgrzMichael) February 12, 2018