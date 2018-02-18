Adam Rippon Turns Down NBC Contributor Gig

Fans will have to wait to see Adam Rippon appear regularly on the small screen.

The charismatic figure skater said he was clarifying some news during a Monday morning interview with NBC from Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“I am so flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent,” Rippon said on NBCSN. “But if I took this opportunity, I would have to leave the Olympic team and I would have to leave the Olympic Village.”

He added he wanted to remain with Team USA and support his teammates and friends who are still competing since they were there for him when he hit the ice.

If I heard him correctly just now, @Adaripp says NBC offered him a correspondent job but he turned it down so he could stay with Team USA. — The Inside Edge (@SarahandDrew) February 19, 2018

USA Today’s Christine Brennan, who previously reported Rippon was joining the network, tweeted a similar sentiment, saying a source told her Rippon didn’t want to “relinquish his official Olympic standing ... and miss the closing ceremony.” According to Brennan, Rippon agreed to the gig but later turned it down after learning how he’d have to separate from the team.

After agreeing to an offer to work for NBC, Adam Rippon @Adaripp decided overnight that he would rather remain as an Olympian, source telling me. Didn't want to

relinquish his official Olympic standing, give up credential, move out of Team USA housing and miss closing ceremony. — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 19, 2018

NBC did not respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.