Adam Rippon Will Be First Openly Gay U.S. Man To Compete In The Winter Olympics

Figure skater Adam Rippon made history Sunday as the first openly gay U.S. man to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

Rippon, 28, was selected to join fellow skaters Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou in representing the U.S. at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month.

The Pennsylvania native’s selection came as a surprise to some, given that he came in fourth place at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday. U.S. Figure Skating President Sam Auxier cited Rippon’s body of work in selecting him over Ross Miner, 26, who came in second place, yet has “struggled in international competition.”

I was recently asked in an interview what its like to be a gay athlete in sports. I said that it’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work but usually done with better eye brows. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) December 28, 2017

Rippon told The Washington Post he was “really grateful” to have been chosen, noting, “I feel that my experience will help me have my best performances at the Olympic Games, and it feels amazing to say that.”

His placement is historically significant for another reason, too. Though Chen, 18, and Zhou, 17, are also making their Olympic debuts, Rippon is the oldest American figure skating rookie to compete in the Winter Games since 1936.

“I’m so excited that my two sons are doing so well. I’m honored to be their father,” Rippon quipped. “I always sort of feel like a leader or a big brother.”

He may not be the only queer athlete heading to Pyeongchang from the U.S. in February. Freeskier Gus Kenworthy, who came out as gay in 2015, is expected to find out later this month if he’s made the cut on the U.S. ski team.

While Rippon makes history as the first openly gay man to qualify, a number of Olympic figure skaters have come out as LGBTQ after their competitive days have ended.

I’m so proud of myself for how far I’ve come, I love the person I’ve become, and am so excited for what is ahead. My resolutions this year are to continue growing, take risks, be fearless, and be hotter than ever. Happy 2018! 🙌🏻🙆🏼‍♂️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WOayaqmOEU — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 1, 2018

Similarly, gold medalist Brian Boitano came out as gay in 2013, nearly two decades after he last competed in the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

In contrast, Rippon vowed to be open about his sexuality from the get-go, if he was “given the chance and the platform.”