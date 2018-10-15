Adam Savage of “MythBusters” fame has a message for anyone who thinks only presidential elections count: That’s a myth.

“This might be the most important election in United States history,” he said. “I swear, I don’t think I’m being hyperbolic when I say that.”

Savage tweeted a video message urging people to vote in November with a lesson drawn from the recent past:

I've been freelance busting voting myths all week, and here's the last one: Only presidential elections matter. Totes busted. #WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/ObADpHyGOR — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) October 13, 2018

Savage spent the past week tweeting videos and reminding Americans that their votes matter.

“History is replete with governments elected into office without a plurality of the voters because of people who apathetically or for other reasons did not vote,” he said. “It is vital that you make your voice heard.”

Think your vote doesn't matter? Think again, because that myth is BUSTED. #WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/9E4TIjkUva — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) October 12, 2018