Adam Savage of “MythBusters” fame has a message for anyone who thinks only presidential elections count: That’s a myth.
“This might be the most important election in United States history,” he said. “I swear, I don’t think I’m being hyperbolic when I say that.”
Savage tweeted a video message urging people to vote in November with a lesson drawn from the recent past:
Savage spent the past week tweeting videos and reminding Americans that their votes matter.
“History is replete with governments elected into office without a plurality of the voters because of people who apathetically or for other reasons did not vote,” he said. “It is vital that you make your voice heard.”
Savage hosted “MythBusters” with fellow special effects expert Jamie Hyneman on Discovery from 2003-2016. The show was revived last year on Science Channel with a set of new hosts, but Savage will return to TV this winter on Science Channel for “MythBusters Jr.,” albeit without Hyneman.