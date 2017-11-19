"Adapt or Die. We live for the Arts."

Young and willing, I had the privilege to shadow skilled brilliant artist with an extraordinary potential. Coming from a household of artist, I’ve always had a yearning to create. But I did not know what I was searching for. Aa minority growing up in a low-income environment, I did not have as many opportunities and exposure to understand the definition of what Art truly meant. Over time an idea developed, an idea that you can express yourself through the stroke of a brush. Articulating feeling through art allowed me to express myself as well as share my thoughts and feelings to the masses. My Purpose now is to create a platform for emerging artist in inner cities to display their work. I feel this will give our modern generation an opportunity to express themselves as well as empower each other through sharing diverse cultures, background, and best practices. My vision is to Create, Innovate, and Motivate.