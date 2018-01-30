Adele Dresses Up As Dolly Parton, To Make Her Feel Her Love

Adele is paying tribute to Dolly Parton in the most glorious way.

On Tuesday morning, the British singer shared this snap of herself dressed up as the country music star to Twitter:

The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x pic.twitter.com/4B7GsNffOf — Adele (@Adele) January 30, 2018

“We love you!” Adele wrote about Parton. “We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability.” She also described Patron, whose hits include “Jolene,” as “a hero of my life.”

Here’s a picture of Parton for comparison:

Terry Wyatt via Getty Images

Similar, right?

It’s unclear what prompted Adele’s dress-up session. Parton has yet to respond.

The two stars are known to be big fans of each other.

“I love her! I would love to do something with her. I just love her. I love how she looks, I love how she sings, I love how she Is,” Parton told Digital Spy of Adele in 2016.

During that interview, Parton also touted a potential collaboration between the two. Time will tell if Adele’s new picture is related to that possibility.

Tweeters, meanwhile, appeared to enjoy the image:

Dolly Parton is an absolute dream, great choice! Costume is PERFECT 😍 Slay on! — Sasha (@sashalovesadele) January 30, 2018

we have been slayed! — Adele Junior (@LailalovesDelly) January 30, 2018