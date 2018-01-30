Adele Dresses Up As Dolly Parton, To Make Her Feel Her Love

Adele is paying tribute to Dolly Parton in the most glorious way.
On Tuesday morning, the British singer shared this snap of herself dressed up as the country music star to Twitter:
“We love you!” Adele wrote about Parton. “We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability.” She also described Patron, whose hits include “Jolene,” as “a hero of my life.”
Here’s a picture of Parton for comparison:
Similar, right?
It’s unclear what prompted Adele’s dress-up session. Parton has yet to respond.
The two stars are known to be big fans of each other.
“I love her! I would love to do something with her. I just love her. I love how she looks, I love how she sings, I love how she Is,” Parton told Digital Spy of Adele in 2016.
During that interview, Parton also touted a potential collaboration between the two. Time will tell if Adele’s new picture is related to that possibility.
Tweeters, meanwhile, appeared to enjoy the image: