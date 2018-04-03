Adele Secretly Officiated A Same-Sex Wedding In Her Backyard

Adele made a friend feel her love.

The singer confirmed on Instagram Tuesday that she got ordained in order to marry her friend, comedian Alan Carr, and his husband, Paul Drayton, in her Los Angeles backyard.

“Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up ... ” the “Someone Like You” singer wrote.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 3, 2018 at 7:57am PDT

Her post comes after Carr revealed the news on the U.K. program “This Morning” Tuesday. He said that Adele not only officiated his wedding earlier this year, she also planned it.

“She’s known me and Paul for ages,” Carr, 41, explained. “She said, ‘I want to do your special day. Let me do everything.’”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Paul Drayton (L) and Alan Carr attend the 2017 British LGBT Awards in London.

And she took her wedding planning duties very seriously. According to Carr, the 29-year-old also sang the song for the couple’s first dance, provided flowers, hosted a three-course meal and flew herself and the couple to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion perform.

Carr said Adele is “the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever” — and she also has a fantastic sense of humor.

Apparently, during the Dion concert, Carr, Drayton and Adele were seated behind a huge fan that kept on shouting, “Celine! Celine! I love you, Celine!”

“And I said to Adele, ’If he knew Adele was sitting behind him’ ... ” Carr said on “This Morning.” “And she went, ‘Shall I whisper in his ear — Hello, it’s me?’”