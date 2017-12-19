Adult Film Star Accuses T.J. Miller And Jordan Vogt-Roberts Of Harassment

Another woman is stepping forward with an accusation against actor and comedian T.J. Miller.

On Tuesday, an anonymous woman accused Miller, who starred in the HBO series “Silicon Valley,” of sexually assaulting and punching her 16 years ago, an accusation that Miller has denied.

Not long after that allegation was revealed, adult film star Dana DeArmond tweeted that she was harassed by Miller and Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the director of “Kong: Skull Island.”

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts at the European premiere of 'Kong: Skull Island' in London on Feb. 28.

According to DeArmond, the pair harassed her on set while she was working on Comedy Central’s “Mash Up,” which starred Miller and was directed by Vogt-Roberts. DeArmond also said that Vogt-Roberts kissed her without consent.

The show aired eight episodes in 2012 and a TV movie in 2011.

“I was harassed by both Tj Miller and the director Jordan Vogt-Roberts shooting for Comedy Central’s Mash Up,” DeArmond tweeted on Tuesday. “I’ve been saying Tj was an asshole for years. So there you go.”

DeArmond didn’t offer any more specifics about Miller’s alleged harassment, and she declined to talk to HuffPost further. But in another tweet, she offers more detail about her alleged experience with Vogt-Roberts.

“After wrapping mash up he invited me for drinks. I thought he was polite when he walked me to my car. He leaned in for a kiss. I said ‘no thank you’ he replied ‘don’t make this weird’ and kissed me anyway”