Even More Advertisers Are Dropping Sean Hannity Over His Roy Moore Coverage

More brands have announced they will not advertise on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program or his radio show after questions arose over his coverage of Roy Moore, the Republican Senate nominee from Alabama who is accused of sexual abuse.

One woman stated that Moore assaulted her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. Another woman has said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. After the accusations first started coming to light in a Washington Post report last week, Hannity sparked outrage by seeming to defend Moore as the host focused a segment on women who tell false stories of sexual assault.

He also intimated that Moore’s encounters with underage girls might have been “consensual,” but he later apologized and said he “misspoke.”

Reddi Wip, Hebrew National and Green Mountain Coffee announced that Hannity is no longer a part of their advertising plans following concerned tweets from customers. (Conagra brands, which owns Reddi Wip, Hebrew National and Marie Callender’s, another Hannity advertiser, told Business Insider that it actually ceased advertising with him a few months ago.)

Thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — GreenMountainCoffee (@GreenMtnCoffee) November 11, 2017

Hi - We removed Hannity from our advertising plans. We will share your feedback with our team. Thank you. — Reddi Wip (@RealReddiWip) November 13, 2017

Hi -

We removed Hannity from our advertising plans. We will be sure to provide your feedback with our team. Our advertising is not intended to be an endorsement of or sponsorship of any particular program. Thank you. — Hebrew National (@HebrewNational) November 13, 2017

HelloFresh also stated on Twitter that it “continuously” works with media buyers to ensure its ads do not appear on Hannity’s programs.

HelloFresh does not advertise on or around Sean Hannity's shows. We continuously work with our advertising agency partners and media buyers to ensure that no HelloFresh ads run during his programs. — HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) November 13, 2017

As of Friday, The Society for Human Resource Management is no longer running ads on Fox News at all, the group announced Monday.

As of Friday, November 10th @SHRM is not running ads on Fox. — SHRM (@SHRM) November 13, 2017

A representative of CA Technologies, a software provider, told HuffPost that it is not currently running ads on Hannity’s programs, either, as the company “continually” makes adjustments to its advertising plan. Similarly, the YMCA stated Tuesday that it has no plans to advertise with Hannity but left the question of future ads unanswered.

According to journalist Angelo Carusone, TripAdvisor and Hubble Contacts will also no longer run spots on Hannity’s programs.

Other brands, including 23 and Me, Nature’s Bounty, Keurig, Eloquii and Realtor.com, have already publicly cut ties with the controversial host.

The Y is a nonpartisan organization, and we advertise on many broadcast and cable networks with differing viewpoints to be visible in the 10,000 communities we serve. We have advertised on Hannity recently, but our current ad buy does not include additional ads on the show. — The Y (@ymca) November 14, 2017

But not everyone is so eager to bolt.

A representative of LendingTree told HuffPost its current ad plan is “under review, although no decision has been made,” and My Pillow said there would be no changes to its ad plan following Hannity’s coverage.

While Volvo stated Monday on Twitter that the company had contacted its media buyers and “advised them to cease advertising on the show,” the tweet has since been deleted. A representative of the carmaker did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

We have spoken with our media agency and have advised them to cease advertising on the show. — Volvo Car USA (@VolvoCarUSA) November 13, 2017

Keurig faced some backlash for its decision to cease advertising on Hannity’s shows. The hashtag campaign #BoycottKeurig inspired conservatives to film themselves smashing the company’s coffee machines and post their videos to social media, which earned thousands of shares over the weekend.

Hannity hinted Sunday night that he would be purchasing 500 coffee makers to give away to supporters ― ostensibly for immediate destruction. Keurig’s CEO responded by sending a memo to Keurig employees apologizing for “any negativity” they had experienced as a result of the bizarre feud.