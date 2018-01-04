Advertising Week Launches Global Immersive Tech Experience

By Advertising Week

Focus on Relevant New Technologies, Start-Ups and Innovations for Marketers

Advertising Week, the premier event for advertising, creative, marketing, media, and technology professionals, today announced it will be expanding its industry-first technology experience across all 2018 and future global markets including New York, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo.

The experience is curated by the Advertising Week team and VentureFuel, Inc., an innovation resource for Global 2000 corporations seeking new ways to evolve their businesses through partnerships with emerging technologies and hot startups.

First introduced in Times Square at Advertising Week New York in 2017, the experience showcased the very latest in blockchain, robotics, haptics, holograms, AI, VR & AR, and other emerging technologies geared towards the marketing community. Going forward, Delegates will benefit from contextualized tours with industry experts to understand the technologies and how they can solve business challenges. In each market, the experience will also include a startup competition and conversations with VCs on the future of technology.

“Tech-driven innovation continues to accelerate in every corner of the globe and each new idea and technology represents an opportunity or a potential disruption for every existing company,” said Mari Kim Novak, President of Advertising Week. “Unlike a traditional tradeshow where much of what is on the floor misses the target audience, we want to show marketing professionals of all levels what is next, and help them make sense of how it can be used to drive transformational growth.”

Advertising Week and Venture Fuel will curate the most relevant, viable technology companies from a global pool of startups, adding clarity and relevance to a process that brands and agencies have long found cumbersome.

“We exist to help brands gain access to emerging businesses that can help solve modern problems,” said Fred Schonenberg, Founder & CEO, VentureFuel, Inc. “The fact that this experience will not only expose their attendees to what is next, but give each person curated, actionable steps to drive real business results – it’s something no other conference can offer – and we are thrilled to be able to work them to bring this around the world.”

