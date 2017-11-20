Advice for New Entrepreneurs Before Starting a New Business

Becoming an entrepreneur can be an exciting thing, although this can also be rather stressful. You will be exploring an uncharted territory, without knowing what you can do and what approach you can take to become a winner. Because of that, we created a list of ideas and tips to make your life as a new entrepreneur a whole lot easier.

Start by Incorporating your Business

Although you will be responsible for additional record keeping and various administrative details, incorporating your business also comes with a great range of benefits. For example, your company gets to have an unlimited life regardless of who created it. You can also transfer shares, and raising capital is not as hard as it has always been!Moreover, you can also create some tax benefits fix incorporating your company too, and that’s always going to come in handy!

Stay positive

There are always people that will bring you negative thoughts. Some will tell you that being an entrepreneur is going to be extremely tough and not worth the effort. What you want to do is to maintain a sense of positivity. Also, find a mentor and work with him. This way you will have the right guidance without having to worry about anything.

Avoid comparing yourself to others

Each person has his/her path in life. So, you shouldn’t compare yourself to anyone. What you want to do is to become the best version of yourself, as that’s what matters the most. Be persistent, focus, and you will win.

Know when and how to file taxes

You can either learn all of this on your own, or you can hire a CPA. In fact, working with a CPA is the right way to go, as the CPA is a professional with lots of experience in the industry. Plus, this is the best way to ensure that all the data sent to the IRS is accurate and to the point.

Keep your business transactions separate from your personal ones

Lots of entrepreneurs tend to purchase stuff with company money without even noticing. What you want to do is to avoid this sort of thing the best way you can. Being able to start a new business also means you need to put your business first. Avoid using company money for your personal gain.

Do you have any tax deductions?

Although your taxes can add up to a very large amount of money, tax deductions do provide you with a great, legal way of cutting the tax bill. However, you do need to figure out what’s deductible or not. Usually, you can deduct a huge variety of business expenses, like advertising, office supplies, auto expenses, travel, entertainment as well as business books, software, etc.