Aeroméxico Plane Crash-Lands In Northwest Mexico With 101 Aboard

An Aeroméxico flight carrying more than 100 people crash-landed shortly after taking off from Guadalupe Victoria Durango International Airport in the northwest Mexican state of Durango, news outlets reported Tuesday.
There were no reported fatalities, according to Durango Gov. Jose Rosas Aispuro and the airline.
Ninety-seven passengers and four crew members were aboard the aircraft, Mexico’s Secretary of Communications and Transportation Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said in Spanish over Twitter.
The airline confirmed that an accident occurred involving Flight 2431 from Durango to Mexico City. The aircraft is an Embraer 190.
Photos taken at the scene show a plume of black smoke behind the aircraft, which appeared to be on fire in a grassy field.
Grupo Fórmula, a Spanish-language radio station, reported that the incident occurred just a few minutes after takeoff.
The airport operator said in Spanish on Twitter that preliminary evidence suggested the plane malfunctioned in bad weather.
Video footage of the Durango sky appeared to show a strong storm gathering at the time of the crash.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto expressed well wishes for everyone onboard and said he had instructed federal agencies to coordinate a response.
