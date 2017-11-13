African Americans Can Smoke Out Lung Cancer!

Don’t Die From Lung Cancer, Get Screened and Stop Smoking.

Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer in African Americans. Blacks are more likely to smoke than white, Hispanic and Asian Americans. Smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer — which kills more people each year than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined. It does not have to be this way.

Every year, on the third Thursday of November (Nov. 16 this year), smokers across the nation take part in the American Cancer Society “Great American Smokeout.” If you smoke, please quit. This annual event can help. Visit the website.

Use the tools they offer to break this deadly habit. Also check with your local University Medical Center; there are some that have free stop smoking programs. Your employer may also have a free program to help you stop.

If you are age 65 and older and have been a heavy smoker for decades, use this guide to see if yearly lung cancer screening with CT or “CAT” scans may help you.

This screening has been proven to significantly reduce your odds of dying from lung cancer. Radiologyinfo.org can tell you all about these scans — including how to prepare, what to expect and other helpful tips.

The Lung Cancer Alliance has extensive lung cancer screening resources. The American Lung Association “Saved By the Scan” campaign offers tremendous help.

Talk to your doctor. If he or she doesn’t know about or mention lung cancer screening, print this out and show it to them. You can also direct your doctor to this.

Insurance companies cover these exams for those ages 55–80 with a history of heavy smoking. Medicare ends this coverage at 77. If screening is right for you, you’re covered.

Stop smoking. Get checked. Live longer.