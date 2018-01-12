African Immigrants Are Better Educated Than Americans

African immigrants are better educated than native-born Americans. 42% of African immigrants have a bachelor's degree or higher; 33% of Americans do. Immigrants from Nigeria? 60.9%.

Racism depends on ignorance. And at a time when knowledge is available instantly and for free, ignorance is increasingly a matter of choice.

No one is forced to watch Fox and Friends.

US Census Bureau

Census data on African immigrants:

Census data on educational attainment of Americans: