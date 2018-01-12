African Immigrants Are Better Educated Than Americans

African immigrants are better educated than native-born Americans. 42% of African immigrants have a bachelor's degree or higher; 33% of Americans do. Immigrants from Nigeria? 60.9%.
Racism depends on ignorance. And at a time when knowledge is available instantly and for free, ignorance is increasingly a matter of choice.
No one is forced to watch Fox and Friends.
Census data on African immigrants:
Census data on educational attainment of Americans:
Just a click away.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.