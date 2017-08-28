56 Afropunk Photos That Remind Us Being Black Is Lit

Thousands gathered at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, New York, over the weekend for the 12th annual Afropunk Festival.

The festival, which prides itself on its intersectionality and social awareness, paid homage to the various subcultures of blackness. Attendees watched performances from artists including Solange, Raphael Saadiq, SZA, Sampha, Willow Smith, Anderson .Paak and dozens more.

And in true Afropunk fashion, folks weren’t afraid to flaunt their carefree and eclectic style. From vibrant afros to tribal-inspired body paint, festival-goers showed how unapologetically beautiful and diverse black people are.

Take a look at some photos, captured by Mark Clennon, that show the magic that happened at Afropunk 2017.