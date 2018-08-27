BLACK VOICES
AfroPunk Brooklyn Photos Show The Beauty Of Blackness In All Forms

Behold the magic of melanin!
By Taryn Finley

It’s that time of the year when flower-decorated afros, eclectic outfits and scents of sage fill Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, New York.

Thousands of people flaunted their carefree and expressive style at the 13th annual AfroPunk Festival over the weekend, an event that doubles as a safe space and celebration for the various subcultures and identities within blackness. 

AfroPunk reminds us each year of the multidimensional beauty of blackness, whether we’re living life out loud through our wardrobe or subtly expressing the pride in our melanin.

Take a look at some photos from this year’s festival captured by Mark Clennon:

