After Losing Everything, Husband Proposes To His Wife Again

Ishu and Laura Rao of Goleta, California, lost almost everything on Friday night when a wildfire burned their house to the ground, fire officials said.

On Sunday, when the Santa Barbara County Fire Department allowed the couple to view the rubble of their home, they showed that they still had the most important thing – each other.

After finding Laura’s damaged wedding ring in the ashes, Ishu dropped to his knee and asked her to marry him again, tweeted Mike Eliason, public information officer for the fire department.

And from the way the photo looks, it seems that she must have said yes.

By Sunday morning, the blaze known as the Holiday Fire had burned about 100 acres and was 80 percent controlled, Cal Fire said. The fire is expected to be fully contained by July 11.