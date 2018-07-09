U.S. NEWS
07/09/2018 08:52 am ET

After Losing Everything, Husband Proposes To His Wife Again

The Holiday Fire destroyed the Goleta, California, home of Ishu and Laura Rao.
headshot
By Carla Baranauckas
Ishu Rao asked his wife, Laura, to marry him again.
Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Ishu Rao asked his wife, Laura, to marry him again.

Ishu and Laura Rao of Goleta, California, lost almost everything on Friday night when a wildfire burned their house to the ground, fire officials said.

On Sunday, when the Santa Barbara County Fire Department allowed the couple to view the rubble of their home, they showed that they still had the most important thing – each other.

After finding Laura’s damaged wedding ring in the ashes, Ishu dropped to his knee and asked her to marry him again, tweeted Mike Eliason, public information officer for the fire department.

And from the way the photo looks, it seems that she must have said yes.

By Sunday morning, the blaze known as the Holiday Fire had burned about 100 acres and was 80 percent controlled, Cal Fire said. The fire is expected to be fully contained by July 11. 

Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Society And Culture Love California Department Of Forestry And Fire Protection Goleta, California
After Losing Everything, Husband Proposes To His Wife Again
CONVERSATIONS