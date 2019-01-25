Air Travel Workers React To Halted Flights With Reminder That They Warned Us

“I assume it has primarily to do with the stress with not only the nature of their work but having to do all of that while not being paid,” Drake said of air traffic controllers’ absences. “I’m not surprised, given we’re now at our second lost pay period, that the stresses are increasing.”

In a statement Friday, the NATCA echoed his sentiment. “In the past few weeks, we have warned about what could happen as a result of the prolonged shutdown,” the union said. “Many controllers have reached the breaking point of exhaustion, stress, and worry caused by this shutdown. Each hour that goes by that the shutdown continues makes the situation worse.”

The halting of flights “is exactly what AFA and other aviation unions have been warning would happen,” the Association of Flight Attendants union said in a statement.

“This is anything but a sick out - it is only about our safety and the air traffic controllers’ absolute commitment to it,” the union said. “Do we have your attention now, [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell? All lawmakers?”

With the government temporarily reopening, it would appear they do.