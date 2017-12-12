Alleged Airplane Smoker Threatens To 'Kill Everybody On This F**king Plane'

Video taken from a weekend flight shows a woman cursing out fellow passengers and threatening to kill them after allegedly being caught smoking in the plane’s bathroom.

“I swear, if you don’t fucking land, I will fucking kill everybody on this fucking plane!” the woman can be heard yelling on the Southwest flight from Portland, Oregon to Sacramento on Saturday.

In response, the pilot declared an emergency to receive priority landing from air traffic control, Southwest Airlines told the Sacramento Bee.

“Our reports from Flight Attendants indicate a Customer violated federal laws by both smoking onboard an aircraft and by tampering with a smoke detector in an aircraft restroom,” a statement from the airline said. “Our Crew enforced the regulation and that was followed by the passenger outburst.”

CBS 13 Sacramento identified the irate passenger as 24-year-old Valerie Curbelo. She was arrested on three felony counts and is being held on $75,000 bond.

In a jailhouse interview, Curbelo said she was smoking for “the anxiety,” but couldn’t explain the threats.

“I don’t know,” Curbelo was quoted as saying. “It was not me. It was not me.”

An unnamed friend told KOIN 6, the CBS station in Portland, that Curbelo had been taken to a mental health crisis center days earlier, and didn’t know why she was traveling to Sacramento.