Haunted House Visitors Outraged Over Mock Rape At Akron Fright Fest

Visitors to a haunted house near Akron, Ohio, say employees there staged a mock rape scenario without asking their permission or requiring them to sign a waiver.

Sarah Lelonek told local ABC News affiliate WEWS that a man in a mask “pushed down” her boyfriend, Ryan Carr, while the pair visited Akron Fright Fest at Kim Tam Park.

“She comes over and yells, ‘Stop! What are you doing? That’s my boyfriend,’” Carr recalled Lelonek saying. He then described the masked person’s response: “‘Not anymore, he’s mine now. I’m going to rape him,’ and then he started thrusting against me.”

According to the park, the event consists of three “all age haunted houses” and three “adult only” haunted houses that require visitors to sign a waiver before entering.

Carr and Lelonek are adamant that the event occurred in an all-ages haunted house.

In a statement on Facebook, the park said the “rape scenario isn’t something we thought up or made up, we are and have been looking into what happened.”

The couple’s experience is similar to that of a 16-year-old visitor, whose mother told Fox 8 that her son “was with a group of friends going through three non-waiver houses.”

“He said he was thrown onto a mattress by some guy in a pig mask. The guy was “humping” him, demanded he squeal like a pig and then forcefully took his legs and was trying to pull them apart,” she said. “This is not something that belongs in a haunted house.”

Akron Fright Fest has been touted as one of the first “R-rated” haunted house experiences in the city.

The park’s owner, Jeremy Caudil, previously told WKYC that visitors to the houses requiring a waiver could “get mildly hurt.”

“They are going to put a hood over your head,” he said. “They are going to physically separate you from the group.”