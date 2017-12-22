Outgoing Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), who resigned from office earlier this month amid sexual misconduct allegations, used his final speech from the Senate floor on Thursday to list President Donald Trump’s many lies. He urged his congressional colleagues on both sides of the aisle to “stand up for truth.”

The Democratic senator said Trump did not invent many of the lies he spread ― including false claims about widespread voter fraud, climate change science and the effectiveness of the Affordable Care Act, but the president was now leading the charge.

“As I leave the Senate, I have to admit that it feels like we are losing the war for truth,” he said. “Maybe it’s already lost.”

“So what is to be done?” Franken said. “Who will stand up and fight for a more honest debate — to insist that, even though we have a different set of opinions, we cannot honorably advance our competing agendas unless we use the same set of facts?”

Franken’s last day in office will be Jan. 2. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is expected to be sworn in as Franken’s successor the following day. The state will then be represented by two women senators.