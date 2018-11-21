Twitter Users Can't Get Enough Of Al Roker's 'Poon'

1 / 5 One Market, The Left-Over Turkey Sandwich

<strong>Ingredients:</strong> 1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil 8-10 oz. turkey, thinly sliced 3 oz. gravy 8 little gem lettuce leaves 2 oz. cranberry sauce 1 lemon juice 2 oz. mayonnaise 4 slices sharp cheddar such as Fiscalini salt fresh ground pepper 2 ciabatta rolls <strong>Directions:</strong> Heat a medium sized sauté pan on the stove at medium heat, add the grapeseed oil and the sliced onions. Sauté the onions until they begin to caramelize, about 10-15 minutes. Season the onions to taste with salt and pepper and add the gravy. Bring the gravy to a boil and add the sliced turkey mix well until the onions and turkey are combined and hot all the way through. Slice the rolls in half and toast the inside of the bread. Place the cranberry sauce into a bowl and mix with the zest of one lemon and the juice. Mix well and season to taste with salt and fresh ground pepper. Add the little gem lettuce and toss. This will coat the leaves with what will appear as a cranberry vinaigrette and it will give the sandwich a much needed acidic kick. When the bread is toasted, spread both sides with mayonnaise. Place the bottoms of the bread on a plate. Divide the turkey between and place it on top of the bread. Next divide the little gems and cranberries and place it on top of the turkey. Top the greens with the sharp cheddar cheese and finally the top of the bread. Cut in half and serve. Photo (if you have one) Makes 2 sandwiches

