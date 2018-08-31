BLACK VOICES
08/31/2018 01:42 pm ET

Al Sharpton Absolutely Shreds Donald Trump At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

The MSNBC host brought funeral attendees to their feet with his searing response to the president, who said Franklin "worked for me on numerous occasions."
headshot
By Rebecca Shapiro

The Rev. Al Sharpton hit back at President Donald Trump for his comments following the death of legendary singer Aretha Franklin

The MSNBC host and civil rights advocate was one of several speakers at Franklin’s funeral in Detroit on Friday. As he spoke in front of a crowd filled with the late icon’s family and friends, as well as celebrities and politicians, Sharpton poked fun at himself for misspelling “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” on his Sunday TV show earlier this month. 

“You know the other Sunday on my show, I misspelled ‘respect,’ and a lot of y’all corrected me,” he joked. “Now I want y’all to help me correct President Trump to teach him what it means.”

Funeral attendees started cheering, and many rose to their feet.

“And I say that because when word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, ‘she used to work for me,’” Sharpton continued. “No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us. Aretha never took orders from nobody but God.”

Take a look at Sharpton’s searing response in the video above, and the remarks he read on behalf of President Barack Obama in the video below.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Aretha Franklin
headshot
Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Aretha Franklin Al Sharpton Funeral
Al Sharpton Absolutely Shreds Donald Trump At Aretha Franklin's Funeral
CONVERSATIONS