Most people know President Donald Trump is linked in one way or another to various investigations, whether it’s the special counsel’s Russia probe or the ongoing case against his charitable foundation.

But to see it all in one place is another thing entirely.

On CNN’s “New Day” Saturday, hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul put up a graphic showing every Trump-related entity known to be under investigation. It was disconcerting, to say the least.

CNN

President George W. Bush’s chief ethics attorney Richard Painter joined the segment to urge Trump and his legal counsel to stop pretending these investigations are baseless and start negotiating some sort of plea deal.

“The president has serious exposure to criminal liability on several fronts,” Painter said. “They could very well send him to prison for a very long time if he does not work this out.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team’s investigation has already led to the conviction of Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, various campaign advisers and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Federal prosecutors are also now reportedly looking into possible illegal foreign donations made to Trump’s inaugural committee and a pro-Trump super PAC.