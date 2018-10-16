Alaska Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott Resigns Over 'Inappropriate Comments'

Associated Press Byron Mallott, the lieutenant governor of Alaska, resigned Tuesday after making “inappropriate comments.”

Byron Mallott, the lieutenant governor of Alaska, has resigned after his “inappropriate comments” came to light, Gov. Bill Walker (I) announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in downtown Anchorage, Walker was vague about the circumstances and content of the offending remarks.

“Byron recently made some inappropriate comments that do not reflect the sterling level of behavior required in his role as lieutenant governor,” Walker said. “I learned of the incident last night, and Byron has taken full responsibility for his actions and he has submitted his resignation.”

State Health Commissioner Valerie Davidson has already been sworn in as Mallott’s replacement. She hinted at the press conference that Mallott’s comments may have been related to women.

“While I am deeply saddened by the resignation of Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott, I am also profoundly disappointed in his conduct,” she said. “Respect for women and respect for all Alaskans is our responsibility, and I stand ready to serve as your lieutenant governor.”

Both Walker and Davidson left the room without making themselves available for press questions.