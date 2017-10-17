Albuquerque’s roots run deep. The area was home to Native Americans for thousands of years before the city’s founding in 1706, and tribes still inhabit the surrounding area today, infusing New Mexico’s largest city with a historic culture all its own.
ABQ, as it’s sometimes called, is surrounded by icons: the Rio Grande to the west, Sandia Mountains to the northeast and Route 66 leading right into town. Come for the city’s proximity to rugged outdoor activities and stay for its top-notch museums, innovative breweries and mouthwatering food.
Of course, Albuquerque’s desert location and historic flair lend themselves to incredible photos. We toured the city via Instagram for the best places to photograph on your visit.
Do you love to take photos in Albuquerque? Tell us what we missed! Tag your favorite Instagram posts with #ListenToAmerica, and we’ll add a few to this post.
