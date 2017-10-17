TRAVEL
10/17/2017 09:31 am ET Updated 52 minutes ago

The 15 Most Instagrammable Spots In Albuquerque, New Mexico

Mountains, museums and those oh-so-delicious tacos. 📸

By Suzy Strutner

Albuquerque’s roots run deep. The area was home to Native Americans for thousands of years before the city’s founding in 1706, and tribes still inhabit the surrounding area today, infusing New Mexico’s largest city with a historic culture all its own. 

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

ABQ, as it’s sometimes called, is surrounded by icons: the Rio Grande to the westSandia Mountains to the northeast and Route 66 leading right into town. Come for the city’s proximity to rugged outdoor activities and stay for its top-notch museums, innovative breweries and mouthwatering food.

Of course, Albuquerque’s desert location and historic flair lend themselves to incredible photos. We toured the city via Instagram for the best places to photograph on your visit.

Do you love to take photos in Albuquerque? Tell us what we missed! Tag your favorite Instagram posts with #ListenToAmerica, and we’ll add a few to this post.

MORE FROM LISTEN TO AMERICA

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
WalletHub's 2017 Happiest States In America
PHOTO GALLERY
WalletHub's 2017 Happiest States In America
Suzy Strutner
Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment New Mexico Albuquerque New Mexico
The 15 Most Instagrammable Spots In Albuquerque, New Mexico

CONVERSATIONS