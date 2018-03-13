Alec Baldwin Takes Feud With Trump Up Another Notch

Actor Alec Baldwin’s feud with President Donald Trump is showing no signs of dying down.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” Baldwin took his beef with the president (who he portrays on “Saturday Night Live”) up a notch with a series of amusing questions about Trump’s Twitter habits. The president has used the social media platform for savage criticism of Baldwin’s “SNL” performances.

“Does he have alerts or does he sequester himself for just a period of tweeting?” Baldwin asked host Jimmy Fallon, before imagining Trump tweeting while watching “Fox & Friends” with “a triple order of bacon” in his “boxers and his bathrobe.”