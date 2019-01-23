Alec Baldwin will be parking his butt in anger management after pleading guilty Wednesday to harassment in a dispute over a parking spot.

In addition to agreeing on the classes, the quick-tempered actor, 60, will also pay $120, the New York Post reported.

The actor, best known recently for impersonating Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” originally faced misdemeanor assault and harassment charges after allegedly punching Wojciech Cieszkowski in a Nov. 2 scuffle over a parking spot in New York’s Greenwich Village. The “30 Rock” alum denied hitting Cieszkowski and told police that a family member was saving the spot when a man in a Saab pulled into it.

However, the actor admitted in court papers that he pushed Cieszkowski. Baldwin previously entered a not guilty plea to charges in a November court appearance.

Baldwin has to finish the anger management course before a court date in late March, the Post noted.

He reported some of the developments on Twitter, complaining that the press congregated outside his courtroom and ignored three murder trials in the same building. He also reiterated that he did not punch the man.

“Nothing that resembles justice ever enters or leaves any courtroom in this country,” he wrote in another tweet.

