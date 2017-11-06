Alec Baldwin claims he has a big fan in the White House.

While Donald Trump famously hates Baldwin’s presidential impression on “Saturday Night Live,” the first lady might be another story.

“Someone told me, who’s friends with someone in the White House or formerly in the White House, that Melania Trump loves ‘SNL’ and she loves my impersonation,” Baldwin claimed in an interview with WNYC radio’s Brain Lehrer.

Baldwin also went a step further, claiming the first lady told this person “that’s exactly what he’s like.”

Baldwin added that “Trump is horrified and beside himself that his wife actually thinks it’s funny.”

M. Tran via Getty Images Donald Trump, Tina Fey, Melania Trump and Alec Baldwin, photographed together at the 2007 Golden Globes.

Baldwin did not name his source, and the White House immediately pushed back on the claim.

“That is not true, which is why Mr. Baldwin has no actual names to go with his bizarre assertion,” Stephanie Grisham, the office of the first lady’s director of communications, told Newsweek.