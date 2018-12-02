Putin Ditches Trump For Saudi Crown Prince In 'SNL' Opener

“How could anyone think that I colluded with Russia?” Trump ponders before he’s joined on his hotel balcony by a shirtless Vladimir Putin (played by Beck Bennett).

While “Vladdy Daddy” assures Trump he’s still his No. 1, he ultimately decides to ditch him for the Saudi leader because he prefers “presidents who don’t get indicted.”

Ben Stiller also made an appearance as a nervous Michael Cohen who just can’t resist taking one last phone call from his “Donny Trumpaluffagus.”