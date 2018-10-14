Alec Baldwin Embraces His 'Black Trump' In Crazed 'SNL' Meeting With 'Kanye'

Alec Baldwin powered back into “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open as Donald Trump for a triumphant first appearance of the season to meet with a crazed Kanye West (played by Chris Redd) in the Oval Office.

And there was something so ... familiar about the guy to “Trump.”

As Kanye prattles on about super powers, the myth of time, an invisible plane, and “flying” to the meeting using the power of his MAGA hat, Baldwin’s Trump begins to wonder in a voice-over: “This guy might be cuckoo. He doesn’t stop. He doesn’t listen to anybody but himself. Who does he remind of?”

That’s when “Kanye” declares himself a “stable genius” with a “big brain” and the “best words.”

“Oh my God! He’s black me!” says Baldwin.

Watching it all is shell-shocked NFL legend Jim Brown, played by Kenan Thompson, who wonders if someone can be “tri-polar.” And he wants to tell Redd’s Kanye: “Superman didn’t wear a hat, you idiot.”

Trump and Kanye finally share the love with a hug.

“I love you, Kanye,” Baldwin tells Redd. “We’ve got a lot more in common than people know: We’re both geniuses, we’re both married to beautiful women, and we’ve both definitely been recorded saying the n-word.”