Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Indeed Married, Uncle Alec Baldwin Says

It seems Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin could actually have gotten married after all.
Alec Baldwin, Hailey’s uncle, told People on Monday at the 2018 Emmy Awards that the couple “just went off and got married. They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”
The model previously denied that she tied the knot with Bieber after People reported that the two said “I do” at a New York City city clerk’s office on Thursday.
“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” she wrote on Twitter Friday in a since-deleted tweet.
Representatives for Bieber and Hailey Baldwin did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. TMZ maintained Tuesday that the couple are not married.
The two were much less cryptic when they announced their engagement back in July after less than one month of rekindling their romance.
“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber captioned a photo of himself kissing his new fiancé.
“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else,” he added.
Hailey Baldwin was equally as enthused in her post about Bieber.
“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with,” she wrote.
The two first met in 2009 and briefly dated in 2015 and 2016. Though they’re only 21 and 24, Hailey Baldwin doesn’t believe they’re too young to get hitched.
“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too,” she told The Cut. “I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right.”