Alex Jones' Infowars Still Not Banned On App Stores, Instagram And Twitter

Apple and Google have both removed some Alex Jones content from some of their platforms, but his Infowars app is still available for download in both app stores and his accounts on Twitter and Instagram are still active.
Listed under the “News” sections of the iOS App Store and the Google Play store, the Infowars app offers live streams and articles to its subscribers. It’s ranked as high as #23 among free news apps on Apple, according to CNN Money.
Apple did remove some of Jones’ podcasts from iTunes, while YouTube, which is owned by Google, removed his channel.
“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” the company said in a statement. “Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”
A growing list of other tech companies including Spotify, Facebook, and most recently LinkedIn and Pinterest have removed some of Jones’ content, saying it violated hate speech policies.
Yet his Twitter, Periscope (which is owned by Twitter) and Instagram accounts are still up and running. Twitter said the content didn’t violate its guidelines.
Instagram ― which is owned by Facebook ― did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jones has responded to the shutdowns by slamming the social media platforms as “lying bullies.”
“The war on your mind is in full swing as globalists remove outlets of liberty and truth, starting with the tip of the spear: Alex Jones,” a statement on his website read.
He also appealed to President Donald Trump for help on Monday, asking him to make a bigger deal of the fact that the globalists and the Chinese were trying to steal the 2018 midterm elections.
“If you come out before the midterms and make the censorship the big issue of them trying to steal the election. And if you make the fact we need an Internet Bill of Rights, and antitrust-busting on these companies, if they don’t back off right now,” Jones said.