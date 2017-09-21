Alex Jones Rants That Jimmy Kimmel Is 'Pimping' His Son 'To Push Obamacare'

Jimmy Kimmel has been going after Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) for a health care plan that is likely to leave millions more people uninsured.
In May, Cassidy appeared on Kimmel’s show after the comedian’s infant son underwent surgery for a preexisting heart condition, and assured the talk show host that any Senate health care legislation would pass what he deemed “the Jimmy Kimmel test.”
That now doesn’t seem to be the case, which is why Kimmel attacked Cassidy this week during his show monologues.
Now, crackpot conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is going after Kimmel.
On Thursday, Jones went on one of his typical unhinged rants, this time to tell the ABC late-night host to stop using his son to “pimp” Obamacare.
In a video obtained by Media Matters, Jones implores Kimmel to stop “beating up on one of the little candy asses [Brian Kilmeade] over there at Fox News” and to stop using his son in healthcare debates.
“How about you actually help some kids, buddy? Instead of using your kid, instead of pimping your kid out there to push Obamacare that’s designed to wreck health care. Now maybe you don’t know what you’re doing, and that’s OK, so we forgive you.”
Jones then ranted that he would never go on to any of the late-night talk shows, and bizarrely compared them to having a serious medical conditions.
“I don’t want to go on Kimmel’s show. I don’t want to go on on The Daily Show. I don’t want to go on any of them. We’ve had offers before to go on these shows. I’m not going ― I piss on your ― you’re not real shows, you’re frauds, you’re crap, you’re the enemy, you’re cancer, you’re grandma dying of a heart attack, you’re grandpa with a brain tumor, you’re failure, you’re betrayal, you’re anathema, you’re a blaspheme (sic). And you will fall. You’re already fallen right now.”
He added: “And I’m sorry for your son.”
Jones then blamed Kimmel and his wife for causing their young son’s heart condition.
“Did your wife take the vaccines?” he asked rhetorically, before taking a detour into Tinfoil Heights, a place where Jones has a permanent address. “Been slurping that tap water? Why don’t you find out why this is happening?
“Why don’t you actually save other kids instead of using your kid to bring in socialism and globalist control for big fat-cat corporations that want to make us buy overpriced health care? How about that?”
The complete video can be seen below.