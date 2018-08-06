Oli Scarff via Getty Images Alex Jones, an American radio host, author and conspiracy theorist, has had his Facebook and YouTube accounts removed over his content.

Alex Jones’ personal YouTube channel, “The Alex Jones Channel,” has been terminated for violating community guidelines, the website announced on Monday.

The decision came just hours after the controversial conspiracy theorist’s Facebook page was similarly removed for allegedly violating its policies on graphic violence and hate speech.

YouTube channels for InfoWars and InfoWars Live, Jones’ affiliated channels, had also been terminated as of Monday afternoon.

In a statement, a YouTube spokesperson said the decision follows prior warnings to Jones about his content.

“When users violate these policies repeatedly, like our policies against hate speech and harassment or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts,” the company said in an email.

Apple and Spotify have also removed Jones’ content.

In a live video posted on his website following his channels’ removal, Jones called the social media sites “lying bullies” that are afraid of President Donald Trump’s presidency and conservative views.

“The war on your mind is in full swing as globalists remove outlets of liberty and truth, starting with the tip of the spear: Alex Jones,” a statement on his website read.