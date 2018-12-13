White Supremacist EMT Suspended After Neo-Nazi Podcast Surfaces

On “The Daily Shoah,” McNabb plays the role of a racist character he calls “Dr. Narcan” and tells stories about his time as an EMT alongside his neo-Nazi guests. He calls black patients “dindus,” a slur, and compares black patients to animals.

“It’s hard to find a dindu vein anyway, because they’re black,” he said during one episode.

In a statement sent to HuffPost over Twitter, McNabb wrote that “Doctor Narcan is a work of fiction.”