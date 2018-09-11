ENTERTAINMENT
09/11/2018 11:45 am ET

Alex Trebek Debuts A Beard In Hair-Raising 'Jeopardy!' Premiere

"Hopefully it won't be a distraction for our players," he said. But it definitely distracted the internet.
By Ron Dicker

Some shocked “Jeopardy!” viewers didn’t have a clue.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek rocked a beard on the season premiere Monday, nearly tilting the quiz-show world off its axis.

Trebek, 78, said that fan interest prompted him to regrow his mustache “but as you can see, things got a little out of hand. These hairs kept attracting friends.”

“Hopefully it won’t be a distraction for our players,” he added.

Fans can vote on the fate of his face through social media channels like this...

and this.

But many preferred to voice a more detailed opinion.

Here are some of the funnier ones:

 

