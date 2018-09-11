Alex Trebek Debuts A Beard In Hair-Raising 'Jeopardy!' Premiere

Some shocked “Jeopardy!” viewers didn’t have a clue.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek rocked a beard on the season premiere Monday, nearly tilting the quiz-show world off its axis.

Trebek, 78, said that fan interest prompted him to regrow his mustache “but as you can see, things got a little out of hand. These hairs kept attracting friends.”

“Hopefully it won’t be a distraction for our players,” he added.

Fans can vote on the fate of his face through social media channels like this...

and this.

To beard, or not to beard: that is the question. Vote now! #AlexTrebeard — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 10, 2018

But many preferred to voice a more detailed opinion.

Here are some of the funnier ones:

Alex Trebek looks like he's going to defect with the Red October — Jameson (@the_Jameson) September 10, 2018

When I see Alex Trebek trending and he's not dead. pic.twitter.com/mEDfZXfeX3 — Serena Lebron GOATS (@CuckSoyboy) September 10, 2018

I know I'm washed bc Alex Trebek getting a beard is the biggest development of my day — N'GLOlo Kante (@JVMES_BVTTLE) September 10, 2018