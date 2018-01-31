New England Fans Won't Like What Alexa Thinks Of The Patriots

Seems like everyone has an opinion about Sunday’s Super Bowl ― even Alexa, the human-like bot on the Amazon Echo device.

People who’ve asked the device who is going to win have been surprised by the rather heated response:

“The team favorite to win is the, cough, the, cough, excuse me, is the Patriots. That was tough to get out,” the device says. “But I’m flying with the Eagles on this one because of their relentless defense and the momentum they’ve been riding on their underdog status. E-A-G-L-E-S ― EAGLES!”

HuffPost Illustration/Getty Images "Alexa, go long!"

New Yorker Amber Jacquot discovered that Alexa is an Eagles fan Tuesday night, asking the bot numerous times before filming the video above.

HuffPost employees with the Amazon Echo confirm they’ve heard similar responses as well. HuffPost reached out to Amazon for a response, but no one was immediately available for comment.

Meanwhile, other digital assistants aren’t nearly as passionate or anti-Pats.

The Google Assistant says, “I’m still deciding who to root for,” when pressed for an answer.

Apple’s Siri just goes with the current point spread: