Amazon's Alexa Attempts To Fact-Check Tech Executive During CES Demonstration

Perhaps Amazon’s Alexa didn’t believe the hype.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday, the digital assistant interrupted a demonstration being given by a representative of chipmaker Qualcomm.

“No, that’s not true,” Alexa quipped, midway through a presentation showcasing “artificial-intelligence intuitive in-vehicle experiences for next-generation vehicles,” per Qualcomm’s press release.

Check out the clip here:

Qualcomm got a comment from Alexa: “not, that’s no true.” at CES News conference #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/IwEOpJuURT — Lulu (@drlulujiang) January 7, 2019

It’s unclear exactly what aspect of the demo Alexa was claiming to be untrue, but the impromptu interruption prompted laughter among the audience.