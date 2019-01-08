Amazon's Alexa Attempts To Fact-Check Tech Executive During CES Demonstration

Perhaps Amazon’s Alexa didn’t believe the hype.
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday, the digital assistant interrupted a demonstration being given by a representative of chipmaker Qualcomm.
“No, that’s not true,” Alexa quipped, midway through a presentation showcasing “artificial-intelligence intuitive in-vehicle experiences for next-generation vehicles,” per Qualcomm’s press release.
Check out the clip here:
It’s unclear exactly what aspect of the demo Alexa was claiming to be untrue, but the impromptu interruption prompted laughter among the audience.
The Qualcomm representative fired back with a gag about making sure “not to ask Alexa any questions.”