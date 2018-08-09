Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Asks Why U.S. Funds 'Unlimited War' But Not 'Medicare For All'

The member of the Democratic Socialists of America has been making waves since she beat 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District Democratic primary in June. Ocasio-Cortez is expected to win the heavily Democratic district when she faces Republican Anthony Pappas in November.

Previously, Ocasio-Cortez has cited a lack of moral courage as the reason education and health care haven’t been prioritized by the government. Just last month, she told Trevor Noah: “A lot of what we need to do is reprioritize what we want to accomplish as a nation. Really, what this is about is saying, health care is important enough for us to put first. Education is important enough for us to put first. And that is a decision that requires political and moral courage, from both parts of the aisle. Period.”