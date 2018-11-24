Fox News’ “The Story” took aim again at the clothing of Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) Friday — this time focusing on her shoes.

To be fair, the discussion concerned a new Cornell University exhibit called “Women Empowered: Fashions on the Frontline” which will feature Ocasio-Cortez’s shoes from the campaign. And the panel generally agreed that she deserved to be included.

But panelist Rachel Campos-Duffy couldn’t let the praise go too far without throwing some jabs at Ocasio-Cortez.

“She’s proposing that we bring socialism to our country right now,” Campos-Duffy said. “In Venezuela, there are people who can’t afford shoes, don’t have shoes on their feet, because of what socialism has done to their country.”

New York’s 14th district representative-elect, a progressive who has been a regular target of Fox News, couldn’t help but mock the right-wing network for seemingly being so obsessed with her every move.

She tweeted out in Spanish, “No, it’s not love / What you feel, it’s called obsession,” which are lyrics from “Obsesión” by Dominican group Aventura.

🎶 No, no es amor/

Lo que tú sientes, se llama obsesión 🎶 https://t.co/hQOlEbt26t — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez pointed to an English language equivalent for her non-Spanish-speaking followers. “Just play Mariah Carey’s ‘Obsessed’ here instead,” the soon-to-be freshman congresswoman said.

(For our monolingual friends, just play Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed” here instead) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018

“Oh you really gonna make Fox News hire a translator just to understand your roasts,” a Twitter follower joked.

“Don’t worry,” Ocasio-Cortex wrote in response, “Fox News has made it clear that they are far superior to + more intelligent than me, who they’ve called a ‘little, simple person.’ So I’m sure catching up to me in spoken languages shouldn’t be a problem for them.”

Don’t worry, Fox News has made it clear that they are far superior to + more intelligent than me, who they’ve called a “little, simple person.” So I’m sure catching up to me in spoken languages shouldn’t be a problem for them.



One down. Just a few more to go! 😊 https://t.co/q2s4mYlfKl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018

The Cornell exhibit also includes collars from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a labor union cap from Coretta Scott King, and a skirt suit worn by Janet Reno.

Ocasio Cortez, who will be the youngest member in the legislative branch, officially takes office Jan. 3, 2019, when the new congress begins.