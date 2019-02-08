Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Exposes The Dark Side Of Politics In 5 Incredible Minutes

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) exposed some of the biggest flaws and loopholes in campaign finance laws this week ― and she did it in just five minutes.
During a hearing, the freshman lawmaker created a game in which she pretended to be “a really, really bad guy” who wants to abuse the system as much as possible. Then, in a series of questions, she exposed the world of payoffs, dark money, PACs and more. She even revealed how it was perfectly legal for a lawmaker to invest in an industry, then write laws to benefit that industry and increase the value of the investment.
And as lax as the laws are for members of Congress, there are even fewer restrictions for a president.
See her full takedown below, courtesy of NowThis News: