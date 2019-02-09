POLITICS

Chrissy Teigen And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Grammys Pizza Party Plan Sets Twitter Alight

Teigen invited AOC over to watch the Grammys -- and the freshman lawmaker said yes!

All eyes will be on Chrissy Teigen and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) social media streams during the Grammy Awards this Sunday night.

Maybe.

Cookbook author and model Teigen sent Twitter into a mini-meltdown Friday after she invited the freshman lawmaker — who she dubbed “my hero” — over to her and husband John Legend’s home to watch the show. 

“There will be pizza,” Teigen teased.

Ocasio-Cortez, amazingly, agreed.

Here’s the full Twitter exchange:

Now, it’s not clear if Ocasio-Cortez is really planning to rock up at Teigen’s Beverly Hills home for her slice of the pie on Sunday night.

But Twitter had fun speculating about it, regardless:

