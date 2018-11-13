Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Attends Climate Change Protest During Orientation

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit the ground running in Washington.

The progressive Democratic newcomer from New York joined more than 100 environmental youth activists on Tuesday for a sit-in inside House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol Hill office to encourage a deal to transition to a 100 percent renewable energy-based economy to fight climate change.

The demonstration took place the same day that new members of Congress, including Ocasio-Cortez, arrived for orientation.

Alexandra Ocasio Cortez makes her first visit to Nancy Pelosi’s office — for a climate change protest. pic.twitter.com/PXTBoGcWcb — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) November 13, 2018

“They asked me to join them, and I did,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted of her involvement with members of the Sunrise Movement and Justice Democrats who visited several elected officials’ offices in the building. “We can embrace the energy of activism to move our party’s goals forward.”

Pelosi’s office, in a statement shared by Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter, expressed support for the activists and said that she has recommended reinstating the Select Committee on Climate Change, a special climate change committee that was dissolved by Republicans in 2011.

“House Democrats ran on and won on our bold campaign for a $1 trillion investment in our infrastructure that will make our communities more resilient to the climate crisis, while creating 16 million new good-paying jobs across the country,” Pelosi’s statement read. “We welcome the presence of these activists, and we strongly urge the Capitol Police to allow them to continue to organize and participate in our democracy.”

California is burning. Fossil fuel billionaires have a grip on America's democracy. We're running out of time to act.



But we're going to win. We'll pass a #GreenNewDeal & win the solutions we need. We'll win because we have a movement behind us.



And together, we're unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/mw6dKSxPVj — 350 dot org (@350) November 13, 2018

Members of the Sunrise Movement, responding to Pelosi’s support in their own statement on Twitter, said they welcomed her endorsement but added that “words aren’t enough.” The group urged her to “step aside” if she is unable to mandate such a plan.

“Nancy Pelosi is bringing a squirt gun to a wildfire,” the group tweeted.