Bloomberg via Getty Images Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic candidate for Congress in New York's 14th District, compared social media efforts by Ben Shapiro to a catcaller.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shot back at a conservative commentator on Twitter Thursday, comparing his invitation to debate him with a solicitation from a catcaller on the street.

“I don’t owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions,” Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic candidate for Congress in New York’s 14th District, wrote. “And also like catcalling, for some reason they feel entitled to one.”

Just like catcalling, I don’t owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions.



And also like catcalling, for some reason they feel entitled to one. pic.twitter.com/rsD17Oq9qe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 10, 2018

Her comments came after Ben Shapiro, a conservative commentator, challenged Ocasio-Cortez to a debate and offered her campaign $10,000 if she participated. Shapiro, called a “provocative gladiator” by The New York Times, has embraced deeply conservative views and built his image as a millennial firebrand.

“Miss Ocasio-Cortez, I’m really excited that you’ve been elevated to that position and I would love to have a real conversation with you about the issues,” Shapiro said in a video invitation on Twitter. “You’ve noted that you think Republicans are afraid to debate you or talk to you or discuss the issues with you. Not only am I eager to discuss the issues with you, I’m willing to offer $10,000 to your campaign today for you to come on our Sunday special.”

Shapiro fired back at Ocasio-Cortez following her tweet on Thursday, saying “slandering someone as a sexist catcaller without reason or evidence does demonstrate cowardice and bad intent.”

“I’m sure your media sycophants will eat it up,” he concluded.