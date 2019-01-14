Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Boasts That She's Getting Under Trump's Skin

President Donald Trump took questions on the White House lawn Monday before departing for the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention in New Orleans. One reporter asked what he thought of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) calling him a racist in a recent interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes.”

“Who cares?” the president responded immediately, making a dismissive gesture.

Ocasio-Cortez, however, said she doesn’t believe for a second that Trump was unaffected by her comments, and she tweeted as much Monday.

“I bartended for *years* in New York City,” she wrote. “I understand guys like this like the back of my hand. We got under his skin.”

I bartended for *years* in New York City. I understand guys like this like the back of my hand.



We got under his skin 😂⬇️ https://t.co/SUXDVVY5tM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez then dug a little deeper in a follow-up tweet, mentioning her 70 percent tax rate plan while going after Trump’s suspect fortune and unreleased tax returns.

“I’d say we’d be taxing 70% of Trump’s income, but he probably hasn’t made more than $10 million in years - and that’s the real reason he’s hiding his taxes,” she said.

Ouch. If she wasn’t under his skin yet, she’s certainly on her way.